Kooistra sentence after being charged with criminal sexual misconduct again

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — On Jan. 31, 2022, William Kooistra was sentenced to 9 months probation, 60 hours of community service, and $1,404 in fines.

In May of 2020, Kooistra was arraigned on his second charge of sexual criminal misconduct and had his medical license permanently suspended.

The charge mentioned above stemmed from allegations that occurred prior to his license suspension authorities report.

RELATED: Grand Haven psychologist charged with CSC for the second time

As new information becomes available it will be added to this article.

