Kooistra sentence after being charged with criminal sexual misconduct again

Posted at 4:48 PM, Jan 31, 2022
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — On Jan. 31, 2022, William Kooistra was sentenced to 9 months probation, 60 hours of community service, and $1,404 in fines.

In May of 2020, Kooistra was arraigned on his second charge of sexual criminal misconduct and had his medical license permanently suspended.

The charge mentioned above stemmed from allegations that occurred prior to his license suspension authorities report.

