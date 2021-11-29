Watch
Grand Haven psychologist charged with CSC for the second time

Police lights
Posted at 1:40 PM, Nov 29, 2021
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A Grand Haven psychologist has been charged for the second time with criminal sexual conduct fourth degree by a mental health professional.

According to the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety, William Kooistra was arraigned on his new charge on Monday.

Back in May of 2020, Kooistra pleaded guilty to attempted criminal sexual conduct fourth degree by a mental health professional. His medical license was permanently suspended by the state following that investigation.

Police say the new charge stems from allegations that occurred prior to his license suspension.

