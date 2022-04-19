Kids' Food Basket to develop 10-acre chemical-free farmland in Ottawa County

HOLLAND, Mich. — Kids’ Food Basket (KFB) is breaking new ground in Ottawa County.

KFB announced the development of a 10-acre sustainable, chemical-free farmland at a press conference and groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday morning.

KFB says the 10-acre farmland will allow them to increase food provision and expand its Grow commitment.

According to KFB, produce grown on the farm will be donated to local community partner sites and go directly into Sack Suppers for the 1,000 students they serve.

The farm is a shared property in partnership with Ridge Point Community Church in Holland.

They plan to build a greenhouse and learning barn this summer to help kids learn about the food they eat and about agriculture.

“We are beyond grateful to Ridge Point Community Church for their generosity through this partnership,” said Bridget Clark Whitney, president and founding CEO of Kids’ Food Basket. “At Kids’ Food Basket, we understand how important fresh, locally-grown food is for the overall health and wellbeing of our children and community. With this land, we are now able to provide more fresh produce to our community, more nutritious Sack Suppers to students and host more classrooms from Ottawa and Allegan counties.”

