Kendra Wenzel joins Ottawa Co. Board of Commissioners

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Board of Commissioners welcomed a new member Tuesday.

Kendra Wenzel was selected to occupy the District 6 seat in a 6-3 vote.

Wenzel represents precincts 9–17 in Georgetown Township. She replaces Kyle Terpstra, who resigned last month.

Last week, Wenzel said she is a member of the executive committee for the Ottawa County GOP. She explains that role and her newly appointed commissioner role has overlapping duties.

Wenzel’s term is scheduled to end Dec. 31, 2024.

