WEST OLIVE, Mich. — Kyle Terpstra resigned from the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners, according to Chairperson Joe Moss.

In a Facebook post, Moss said Terpstra submitted his resignation Thursday, and he accepted it.

The Ottawa County Board of Commissioners will appoint a new commissioner to serve in District 6 within the next 30 days.

The new commissioners will serve for the remainder of the term, which ends on December 31, 2024.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube