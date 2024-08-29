Kate Upton visits Holland, promotes new beverage at Family Fare

HOLLAND, Mich. — Kate Upton paid a visit to Holland Wednesday afternoon!

The celebrated supermodel and actress stopped by the newly refurbished Family Fare on Butternut Drive to market Vosa Spirits, a representative explains.

We’re told Vosa Spirits is a popular new vodka-based cocktail that Family Fare now stocks in liquor sections.

"I'm so excited to be here in Holland, Michigan, for Vosa," Upton told FOX 17. "It's a huge place where Vosa is really successful, and so I wanted to come and celebrate that success all together and meet the people who love the product."

Upton also took photos with fans and answer their questions.

Guests over 21 who attended the event received Vosa Spirits samples.

"I got involved with Vosa because it launched in Michigan," says Upton. "I tried the product, and I reached out and really wanted to talk to them because I was a big fan."

Upton, who was raised in St. Joseph, is known films including Tower Heist, Adult Interference and The Layover. She is also the host of Hulu’s Dress My Tour.

