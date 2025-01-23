Jury convicts man for home invasion, sexual assault in Holland

HOLLAND, Mich. — The man accused of entering a woman’s Holland home and assaulting her last year has been convicted.

The incident took place near Michigan Avenue and West 24th Street on April 16, 2024, according to the Holland Department of Public Safety (HDPS).

Dominique Asher Hawkins was later identified as the suspect. Authorities say he was charged with first-degree home invasion, second-degree sexual assault, and resisting and obstructing.

We’re told a jury found Hawkins guilty of all charges, though the sexual assault charge was upgraded to the first degree. He is scheduled for sentencing March 24.

