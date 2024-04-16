Watch Now
Suspect arrested for home invasion, possible sexual assault in Holland

Posted at 11:23 AM, Apr 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-16 11:23:06-04

HOLLAND, Mich. — A man was arrested for allegedly entering a home and sexually assaulting a woman in Holland early Tuesday morning.

The incident happened at around 2:20 a.m. near Michigan Avenue and West 24th Street, according to the Holland Department of Public Safety (HDPS).

We’re told officers searched the home and found the man, who then left the building where another officer was waiting. He was apprehended after a brief foot chase.

The woman who reported the incident said the man had touched her inappropriately, HDPS explains.

The suspect faces multiple charges for the incident.

Those with knowledge related to the case are encouraged to connect with HDPS at 616-355-1150 or policetips@cityofholland.com. Anonymous tips may be submitted to Silent Observer at 1-877-887-4536.

