Ottawa Co. board votes to ‘correct’ top health official motion

WEST OLIVE, Mich. — The Ottawa County Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday night to “make a correction” to a previous motion regarding the county’s top health officer.

In December, the previous board voted unanimously to appoint Adeline Hambley.

However, the new county commissioner chair, Joe Moss, says there was an issue with the minutes, which did not reflect the resolution correctly.

The new board voted in January to make Hambley the interim health officer and appoint Nathaniel Kelly, but some people question if the commissioners’ move was legal.

Hambley already filed a lawsuit against several county commissioners and John Gibbs, the county’s administrator.

The lawsuit accuses them of creating problems to get rid of her eventually.

Community members expressed their opinions for several hours Tuesday night, including a former county commissioner, Phil Kuyers.

"If they can do that with that, they can do it with all the AARPA funds. They can go as far back as you want. This isn't going to work, you just can't...If you don't, you know, agree with former commissioners or legislators, you just can't go back and change a motion," Kuyers told FOX 17. "That's what motivated me to come out here and say, 'you know what, this is where I stand. This is what I believe in."

"You want to have a do-over. Once minutes are approved, they're approved. As much as many of us would like to go back in time and change history, we just can't do that." Karen Cotton who lives in the county added. "Perhaps this is an indication that dismissing your qualified county attorney and administrator is causing confusion and missteps."

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube