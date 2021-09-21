Jenison paramedic honored in Lansing with 2021 Star of Life award

LANSING, Mich. — A Jenison paramedic received the Star of Life award in Lansing on Tuesday.

Life EMS Ambulance says Chris Kapla decided he wanted a career in helping others following the terror attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, leading to his role as a part-time firefighter in southeast Michigan.

Kapla returned to West Michigan after completing EMT courses, where he began working with Life EMS as a full-time paramedic.

Currently, Kapla works as a field instructor, guiding newcomers to the EMT field while also serving as a team member of Life EMS’s Critical Incident Stress Management, Life EMS tells us.

We’re told Kapla’s positive attitude, enthusiasm for field training and ongoing motivation to seek improvement was what led to his selection as one of this year’s Stars of Life honorees.

“Chris is constantly striving to bring out the best in others, especially our new associates,” says Life EMS President and Founder Mark Meijer. “He has been a critical link in the chain of success in our West Michigan operations, by exemplifying the kind of care, compassion and community engagement that make us proud.”

Kapla and the other award recipients were honored at the state capitol on Tuesday, according to Life EMS.

“I am honored to be recognized with this award,” says Kapla. “And to meet other Star of Life honorees from across the state will only reinforce the special role EMS providers play in our health system.”

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube