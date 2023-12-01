'It still doesn't seem real': Ottawa County lottery club wins Lucky for Life

LANSING, Mich. — A lottery club in Ottawa County is Lucky for Life months after their numbers were drawn over the summer.

The Michigan Lottery says the numbers were drawn July 20. They were: 12-27-31-39-46.

We’re told the winning club is made up of three members.

“Our club started buying tickets online so that we wouldn’t have to worry about forgetting to check them or the possibility of losing one,” says club representative Leah Johnson. “One of our members saw an email about claiming a prize, so they checked their Lottery account to see what we’d won. … When they realized it was $25,000 a year for life, they called both of us to tell us how much we’d won! We had a hard time believing it at first, and it still doesn’t seem real even though it has been a few months!”

The group chose to receive a lump-sum total of $390,000 in lieu of collecting $25,000 a year for life, according to lottery officials. They plan to travel and pocket what’s left.

