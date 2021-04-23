Injuries sustained in Grand Haven Township three-vehicle crash

GRAND HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities responded to a crash involving three vehicles on US-31 at Comstock Street tonight, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told a 2012 Ram truck traveled south on US-31 when it struck a stationary 2018 BMW in the left turn lane before striking a 2006 Ford F-250 in front of the BMW on the passenger side.

The sheriff’s office says the BMW had its turn signal on.

The driver of the Ram truck reportedly suffered minor injuries and sought independent treatment. Authorities say the driver of the BMW was taken to North Ottawa Community Health to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries to the head.

The crash is currently under investigation.

