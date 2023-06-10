I AM Academy to host 3rd annual Juneteenth Freedom Festival in Holland

HOLLAND, Mich. — I AM Academy, the Lakeshore's innovative mentorship and education partnership, is hosting its third annual Juneteenth Freedom Festival in Holland.

Juneteenth represents the beginning of freedom— June 19, 1865 is considered the date when the last enslaved people in America were freed.

"There was a point in time when the enslaved people in Texas were not aware that they were actually free," Lindsay Cherry, co-founder and executive director of I AM Academy, explained. "When news finally got to them...that's when everyone in the country, who was enslaved, is actually free. And so it's a huge day because we are all Americans. We're all, you know, in this together...and so it's important that we celebrate the freedom of all."

While its roots are in Texas, Juneteenth has become a federal holiday— a day to celebrate freedom throughout the United States.

Michigan recognized Juneteenth as a holiday in 2005; however, I AM Academy says the city of Holland has been celebrating the holiday's history since 2000.

This year's Juneteenth Freedom Festival has events starting on Wednesday, June 14 and running through Monday, June 19— all of which aim to celebrate and lift up Black voices who are leading West Michigan.

Freedom Festival activities include live music, community speakers, food and business vendors, live t-shirt printing, information booths, "I AM" Kids Graffiti Experience, inflatables, balloon animals and more.

"Juneteenth shows the resilience and brilliance of Black people in America amidst a system that is in need of reform. During this time, we choose to find joy in resistance and celebrate freedom together as a community," Henry Cherry, co-founder and executive director of I AM Academy, said. "That begins with freedom of thought, freedom of expression and freedom of spirit. It's a time to gather as a community to honor and celebrate these freedoms while looking toward our future. That's what we're hoping to give to our West Michigan neighbors.

Here's the full schedule of this year's festival:



Wednesday, June 14 Kid's Story Time at the Market 9:30 a.m. Holland Civic Center (150 W. 8th St.) Thursday, June 15 Black Girl Fashion Show 7 p.m. MillerKnoll (375 W. 48th St.) Friday, June 16 Black Girl Fashion Show 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. MillerKnoll (375 W. 48th St.) Friday, June 16 Freedom Night Pre-Party Doors open at 8 p.m. Tulip City Brewstillery (430 W. 17th St., Suite 27) Saturday, June 17 Juneteenth Freedom Festival & Market 2 p.m.- 7 p.m. Kollen Park (240 Kollen Park Dr.) Monday, June 19 'That Day: Juneteenth the Play' 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Holland Community Theatre (50 W. 9th St.) Monday, June 19 History Talk with Tracee Bruce, author of Systems that Shape(d) Black America 5 p.m.- 7 p.m. Holland Museum (31 W. 10th St.)

"[Bruce] does a phenomenal job of breaking down the systems and history in a way that not only can our teenagers read and understand the book, but so can adults," Lindsay said. "It really applies for all ages. We will also have kid activities."

Around 1,500 to 2,000 people attended I AM Academy's Juneteenth Freedom Festival in 2022.

Henry hopes Freedom Festival attendees will be able to learn about things they may not have known previously, as well as solidify truths they did know.

"Maybe have some ways of how to move forward, continue the mission in whatever space that they're in, however they show up. It takes all of us to be able to do that. We tend to use the phrase 'it takes a village' because we really, truly believe that it does, and if more of us are having these conversations in those spaces, it's important...Just can't help but think that Holland would just be, you know, that much more inviting and welcoming for other families there."

I AM Academy is a nonprofit organization empowering African American adolescents to achieve their full potential by centering their identity, cultivating relationships, supporting educational success, providing college experiences, facilitating job readiness— ultimately changing the narrative and trajectory of their community.

"It is really just an opportunity to partner with schools, partner with our community and businesses to kind of help them understand that we have a lot of talent that's in Holland that is untapped," Henry explained. "Also coming around that talent to kind of equip them for what they need as they move forward, so just having an understanding of what that next generation of leaders look[s] like and having those conversations with the gatekeepers that kind of have those opportunities to bring them in and give them opportunities."

