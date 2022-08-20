Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLakeshoreOttawa

Actions

I-96 eastbound shut down near Marne after 2 crashes

Ottawa County Sheriff 07162022
Ottawa County Sheriff's Office
The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating Saturday afternoon's SUV-motorcycle collision.
Ottawa County Sheriff 07162022
Posted at 5:12 PM, Aug 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-20 17:12:37-04

MARNE, Mich. — Ottawa County Dispatch says part of I-96 shut down Saturday afternoon after two separate crashes.

The eastbound lanes closed just after 4:30 p.m. near mile-marker 24 in Marne.

Dispatch says the first was a property damage crash.

They say the second crash happened around 4:45 p.m., and two people got hurt as a result.

Ottawa County officials are asking drivers to take a different route for the time being.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 17 as we work to learn more information.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Right_Rail_Promo_Unfiltered_960x720.png

FOX 17 Unfiltered