I-96 eastbound shut down near Marne after 2 crashes

MARNE, Mich. — Ottawa County Dispatch says part of I-96 shut down Saturday afternoon after two separate crashes.

The eastbound lanes closed just after 4:30 p.m. near mile-marker 24 in Marne.

Dispatch says the first was a property damage crash.

They say the second crash happened around 4:45 p.m., and two people got hurt as a result.

Ottawa County officials are asking drivers to take a different route for the time being.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 17 as we work to learn more information.

