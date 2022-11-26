I-196 crash ends with car in Ottawa County creek

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — An Ottawa County crash on I-196 ended with a car in three feet of water Friday night.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the single-vehicle crash happened in the westbound lanes near the Kenowa Avenue overpass after 7 p.m.

We’re told the driver, a 47-year-old Byron Center man, traveled west on the freeway when the car left the road and missed the guardrail. The car ran into a handful of road signs and plummeted into a ditch, deputies say.

That was when the car entered Rush Creek and stopped on its right side, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies tell us they managed to get the man out of the vehicle using a ladder borrowed from Georgetown Fire Rescue.

The extent or presence of the man’s injuries was not disclosed.

The crash reportedly closed one lane on I-196 for three hours.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

