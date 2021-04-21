Hybrid 'Prom with a Purpose' returning to Grand Haven

GRAND HAVEN, Mich — While many schools are having to rethink prom in 2021, one community organization is bring theirs back this year.

The Momentum Center in Grand Haven is hosting their hybrid Prom with a Purpose on May 21st.

For a group that focuses on mental health, inclusiveness, and connection their signature event is more important than ever.

The center is celebrating 4 years of serving the community and looking forward to throwing the best prom ever next month.

Barbara Lee VanHorssen, an Experi-Mentor at the Momentum Center for Community Engagement said, “The first one, I think we had 14 people show up. We were brand new, no one knew us, no one knew where we were, but it didn’t stop us from having an incredible evening. The last time we had it a few years ago, we had 383 people.”

VanHorssen said the night is all about community and bringing people together no matter where they’re from.

She said “We make sure it’s accessible to everybody. Tickets are only $25 a piece and we have a program where you can pay for someone else’s ticket who maybe couldn’t afford the $25.”

The hybrid, outdoor, and socially distanced event will be hosted at Trillium in Grand Haven at 6 pm.

For members its a chance to connect with dinner and dancing.

Judy Muchmerhuizen, a member and volunteer at the center said of past events, “We dressed up and they did our hair, and makeup, and nails and stuff; things that we don’t do every day.”

Muchmerhuizen said that having a place to meet others is so important, especially in the time of COVID.

She said, “I like coming here to interact with other people to play games, play pool, watch movies and we have dinner night.”

VanHorssen is especially thrilled after having to cancel last year’s event.

“W hen we actually had to close, it was a true gut-punch. When the only reason you’re around is to provide community for people and then you have to close your doors and tell people to go home, it’s really really painful,” she said.

VanHorssen added that it’s an opportunity to raise awareness about mental health; realizing it truly impacts everyone.

She said, “We know that 60% of people who have mental illness never seek any treatment at all, and the biggest reason for that is stigma. In fact, 58% of people with mental illness say the stigma is actually more difficult to navigate than the mental illness itself.”

Prom with a Purpose also features a silent auction and grab and go meals for those who wish to take part virtually.

To learn more about the event, purchase a ticket, or donate tickets to others, visit the Momentum Center website.

