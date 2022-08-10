Hundreds of kids get new backpacks in Community Choice Credit Union annual giveaway

HOLLAND, Mich. — Community Choice Credit Union is giving back to the community by giving backpacks.

With back-to-school season just around the corner, CCCU is distributing more than 800 backpacks, all stuffed with school supplies, to children across the state.

It's an annual tradition for the Michigan-based company, and it's one of the key ways that the credit union tries to support local students and families, something that's become even more impactful as inflation rises.

"While we've been hosting backpack giveaways for years, this year the need seems even greater as school supplies are also less available than normal," said Jenny Ludwigsen, VP of Marketing at CCCU.

The Community Choice Foundation Backpack Giveaway hosts events at several locations around the state, with 400 backpacks given away at each location.

Not only do kids get a free backpack, they also get to have some end-of-summer fun, with each event featuring face painting, food, and frozen treats.

"I would say my favorite part is when you have the little kids running away with their backpacks chock full of things and just so excited that they got to enjoy a day out," said Monica Lee.

Lee was working the event held in Holland on Tuesday, where students enjoyed a special visit from the Outdoor Discovery Center's birds of of prey.

"The backpacks are the main draw, but then we also try to bring in additional people within the community," said Ashley, another member of the team hosting the CCCU event.

CCCU will be hosting another backpack giveaway in Norton Shores on Thursday afternoon. To learn more about the giveway, read here.

