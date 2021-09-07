Hudsonville woman dies after Georgetown Township crash involving semi

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Hudsonville woman has died as a result of injuries sustained in a Georgetown Township crash that occurred last week, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened Thursday, Sept. 2 when authorities say a 15-year-old driver from Hudsonville turned onto 14th Avenue at 44th Street in the path of a semi that had the right of way.

The teen driver and her passenger sustained injuries in the crash, but the latter has since passed away, deputies tell us.

The deceased passenger has since been identified as 31-year-old Amanda Tikkanen.

The crash remains under investigation.

