Hudsonville water main break shuts down Port Sheldon Street

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — A section of Port Sheldon Street is shut down following a Hudsonville water main break Friday afternoon.

Reports of the water main break first came in before 1:25 p.m., according to county dispatchers.

We’re told the water main was hit by a construction company. Port Sheldon Street is closed between Wilshire Drive and Sanru Avenue while crews make repairs.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Dispatchers anticipate the closure may last until Saturday.

