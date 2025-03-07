Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLakeshoreOttawa

Actions

Hudsonville water main break shuts down Port Sheldon Street

Hudsonville water main break
Amy Barnhard Sikkema
Hudsonville water main break
Hudsonville water main break
Posted

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — A section of Port Sheldon Street is shut down following a Hudsonville water main break Friday afternoon.

Reports of the water main break first came in before 1:25 p.m., according to county dispatchers.

We’re told the water main was hit by a construction company. Port Sheldon Street is closed between Wilshire Drive and Sanru Avenue while crews make repairs.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Dispatchers anticipate the closure may last until Saturday.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A Path Forward

A Path Forward