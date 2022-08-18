Hudsonville teen killed in Aug. 8 Georgetown Twp. crash identified

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Hudsonville teen who was killed in a rollover crash in Georgetown Township earlier this month has been identified.
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says 16-year-old Chelsea Storm was fatally injured on Bauer Road on Monday, Aug. 8.
Storm was driving westbound when the vehicle went airborn after striking a drainage tunnel, deputies say. We’re told the vehicle overturned multiple times after it landed.
READ MORE: 16-year-old girl dies in Georgetown Township rollover crash