Hudsonville teen killed in Aug. 8 Georgetown Twp. crash identified

Posted at 2:08 PM, Aug 18, 2022
GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Hudsonville teen who was killed in a rollover crash in Georgetown Township earlier this month has been identified.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says 16-year-old Chelsea Storm was fatally injured on Bauer Road on Monday, Aug. 8.

Storm was driving westbound when the vehicle went airborn after striking a drainage tunnel, deputies say. We’re told the vehicle overturned multiple times after it landed.

FOX 17 Unfiltered