Hudsonville Public Schools bans 'Jarhead' from district in special meeting

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — Hudsonville Public Schools (HPS) voted in favor of banning a U.S. Marine’s memoir earlier this week.

The book in question, titled 'Jarhead' by Anthony Swofford, recounts the author’s experience of fighting in Saudi Arabia during the Gulf War.

HPS confirms the book was banned during a special board meeting on Monday, May 15.

It’s not the first time a book was pulled from the school district. Parents successfully petitioned to ban 'Half of a Yellow Sun' by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie from an optional reading list last year. The book is set during the Nigerian Civil War.

This story is developing and will be updated when we learn more information.

READ MORE: Hudsonville parents get book off reading list due to content

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube