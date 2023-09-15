Hudsonville man sentenced to 17 years for sexual exploitation of children

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Hudsonville man was sentenced to more than 17 years behind bars for the sexual exploitation of children.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office – Western District of Michigan (DOJ) says a mother learned in January 2022 that her daughter had sexually explicit conversations with a man over the internet, to which she alerted the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). The conversations reportedly began when the child was 13 and continued for two years.

The FBI named 27-year-old Austin Thomas Noel as the account holder and discovered more than 700 conversations between him and young women and girls, according to the DOJ.

We’re told 37 of those people were underage, 20 of whom were 12–15 years old.

Federal attorneys say Noel tried to arrange sexual encounters with minors numerous times.

Noel pleaded guilty in March 2023 to using a victim for purposes of producing child porn, according to the DOJ.

“This sentence should serve as a deterrent to anyone considering preying on our most innocent and vulnerable members of society,” says Acting Special Agent Devin J. Kowalski with the FBI. “The FBI is dedicated to investigating and prosecuting violent predators who commit crimes against our children. Successful work like this is made possible thanks to the wide network of law enforcement partners and we appreciate their critical support throughout this investigation.”

Officials say Noel was sentenced to spend 210 months — or 17 ½ years — in prison.

