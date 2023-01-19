Hudsonville High School's Hockey for Heroes game to be held on Friday

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — Hudsonville High School’s annual Hockey for Heroes game is returning for its seventh year. The game is a charity event that raises money for local veterans.

For this year’s game, students are also getting involved in marketing the event.

“So this trimester, we’ve teamed up with the varsity hockey team to take their military night that they already did, and beefed it up a little and make it a little more special, and raise some extra money for the West Michigan Veterans Coalition,” said Hudsonville High School teacher Jenn Lanphear.

Students in Lanphear’s class are working on selling seats to the game.

“We have accountants, we have a publicity team, we have fundraisers that do things at lunch to get the word out and get excitement among the student body,” said Lanphear.

The publicity team is also promoting the game on social media and in newspapers.

For many students, the Hockey for Heroes game has a special meaning to them.

“They like the military game,” said Lanphear. “They get to play for people either in their family or that they know that were part of the military, and so they take an extra excitement in making this event really great.”

The Hockey for Heroes game will be held at Griff’s Georgetown Ice Arena this Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube