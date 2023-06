HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — Part of 32nd Avenue is shut down following a crash in Hudsonville Tuesday morning.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) says the road is closed in both directions near I-196.

A semitruck fell off the freeway and landed on 32nd Avenue, according to dispatchers.

Motorists are advised to travel along a different route.

This story is developing and will be updated when we learn more information.

