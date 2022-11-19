Hudsonville cancels Saturday evening's holiday parade

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — Hudsonville canceled its evening holiday parade on Saturday morning.

The Hudsonville Holiday Parade had been scheduled to start at 6 p.m. in downtown Hudsonville.

Shortly after 10 a.m. Saturday, Hudsonville Area Chamber of Commerce executive director Lindsey Hicks issued the following statement:

"Based on consultation with the National Weather Service, the Hudsonville Emergency Management Department and the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office strongly recommend that tonight's holiday parade be cancelled due to the forecast for cold temperatures and blowing snow."

The parade's Board of Directors will decide the next steps on whether the parade will be rescheduled.

Hudsonville's was the second such parade to be canceled for today. On Friday, the City of Battle Creek declared a snow emergency and canceled that city’s Christmas parade. Organizers are exploring opportunities to reschedule the Battle Creek parade.