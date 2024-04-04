Hudsonville breaks ground on new medical and dining development

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — City leaders in Hudsonville are celebrating the building of a new development that promises to bring medical, dining, and housing options to downtown.

The Hudsonville Flats development is set to be a three-story complex playing home to Holland Hospital's primary care facility, two restaurants, and apartments.

Along with the doctor's office, Holland Hospital plans to offer laboratory and radiology services.

Two restaurants are already committed to moving into the space: Electric Hero, a sandwich shop; and Thai Avenue, which promises authentic Thai cuisine.

22 apartment units will make up the rest of the development. Details on the apartments were not immediately available.

The 10,080-square-foot building is expected to open in fall 2024.

“We are excited about the positive impact Hudsonville Flats will have on our downtown community,” said Tyler Dotson, City of Hudsonville’s City Manager. “This development represents a significant investment in the growth of Hudsonville, providing a welcoming space for residents and visitors to connect, dine, and access essential healthcare services.”

