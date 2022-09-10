Hudsonville bike rider hospitalized after being hit by car

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — A man riding a bicycle was struck by a vehicle and sent to the hospital Saturday morning.

At 9:23 a.m. Saturday, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a traffic accident with injuries on 32nd Avenue near Corporate Grove Drive in Hudsonville. Upon arriving at the scene, deputies found that a man on a bicycle had been hit by a vehicle.

The investigation showed that a 61-year-old man from Hudsonville was riding a bicycle eastbound across 32nd Avenue when he was struck by a southbound vehicle driven by a 70-year-old woman from Dorr. The bicyclist was not in the crosswalk and the light was green for southbound traffic at the time of the collision.

The bike rider was injured and was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the car was not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

