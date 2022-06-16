Hudsonville Balloon Days releases 2022 schedule

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — Hudsonville Balloon Days has released the weekend schedule for its 2022 event.

Organizers say the schedule is subject to change and dependent on weather conditions.

We’re told the event at Unity Christian High School is free to attend but a $10 donation will be charged for parking at the school.

Attendees are encouraged to support the assortment of vendors and food trucks at the event.

“Hark Up” will deliver live entertainment all weekend long, according to organizers.

The public is asked to exercise patience and bring entertainment for possible weather delays. Chairs and blankets are encouraged.

See the full event schedule below:

Friday, June 17

6:30 a.m.: Media flight over Hudsonville, hot-air balloons take flight.

Media flight over Hudsonville, hot-air balloons take flight. 5 p.m.–10 p.m.: Balloon Field, vendors, entertainment, crafts, entertainment.

Balloon Field, vendors, entertainment, crafts, entertainment. 6:30 p.m.: Pilot briefing.

Pilot briefing. 7 p.m.–9 p.m.: Balloon launch.

Balloon launch. 9:30 p.m.–10 p.m.: Hot-Air Balloon Glow 1, Facebook photo contest.

Saturday, June 18

6:30–8:30 a.m.: Flight 2 Fly In

Flight 2 Fly In 5 p.m.–10 p.m.: Balloon Field, vendors, entertainment, crafts, entertainment.

Balloon Field, vendors, entertainment, crafts, entertainment. 5 p.m.–6 p.m.: Meet-and-greet with pilots and crewmembers.

Meet-and-greet with pilots and crewmembers. 6:30 p.m.: Pilot briefing.

Pilot briefing. 7 p.m.–9:25 p.m.: Balloon launch.

Balloon launch. 9:30 p.m.–10 p.m.: Hot-Air Balloon Glow 2.

