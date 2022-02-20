How to help residents displaced by Holland apartment fire

HOLLAND, Mich. — All of the tenants who were displaced after an apartment fire in Holland on Friday have found temporary residence provided by family, friends and the Red Cross, according to Heights of Hope (HOH).

The Holland nonprofit says they are accepting donations at Calvary Reformed Church on Sunday from 9 a.m. until noon and Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

We’re told clothing is needed most and that gift cards to restaurants and stores would also be of use.

Donors are advised to leave donations on the table underneath the canopy if no one is present to receive them. Those bringing money in the form of cash or checks (made out to HOH or Calvary) are asked to give them to staff members.

Money can also be donated online.

Click here for more information, including clothing needs.

