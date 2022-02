HOLLAND, Mich. — Ten residents have been displaced following an apartment fire in Holland Friday afternoon.

Fire crews say the fire started before 4 p.m. We’re told all occupants, including three cats, all made it out of the building safely.

The fire is not considered suspicious. The cause remains under investigation.

This story is developing and will be updated when we learn new information.

