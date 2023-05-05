How NOT be a tourist during Tulip Time

HOLLAND, Mich. — Tulip Time is here, an annual sign of spring for those of us that call West Michigan home. At Fox 17, we want to make sure you're not a tourist in your own community.

"If I'm a local and just want to see some tulips come sometime in the morning before lunchtime. And you'll be you'll you could have it by yourself," suggested Andy Kenyon, with the City of Holland Parks and Recreation Department.

If you want to take in the beauty and the colors and skip out on the crowd, Kenyon suggests early mornings, weekday visits, or even driving through the tulips.

"We have about 8 miles of tulip lanes throughout the city if you don't want to walk and see tulips," said Kenyon.

Locals know most of the streets are downtown and one way, and there are free public parking decks on 7th and 9th Street.

If you live here or not, on parade day, Thursday and Saturday during Tulip Time's second week, crowds and traffic closures are going to shake things up downtown.

"There's lots of places that you can't park on parade days because of the busing that the school kids come in on and the parade floats, so yes, pay attention to that. As well, as get here early, that's the biggest thing I can say. Plan ahead, don't try to get into the city 20 minutes before the parade starts because you will not find a place to park or you will get cut off and you will not be able to travel on that road," said Kenyon.

Kenyon continued, "no, most of our parking is free in the city of Holland. There will be some Boy Scout groups and things like that during the festival, particularly on parade days that they'll have paid to park places that are super convenient, super close to downtown, but not very far away from those areas. Plenty of free parking otherwise."

If you want the best spot at the parades, Kenyon says get on the route early. You can bring blankets and chairs, there will be extra security around too. Kenyon said, "we just ask you don't set those out the night before it creates a mess. And it's not fair for everybody else that's coming in the day off. So yeah, you can bring your chair in a bag and a blanket to sit down on that's totally fine."

And one last thing we should have the 4-1-1 on, where to avoid the restroom rush. "Ninth and Central and one located on Eighth Street next to the Marriott Hotel, as well as here at Centennial Park. We have restrooms that are open during the daytime," said Kenyon.

