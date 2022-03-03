Watch
Housing Next announces collaboration to address housing needs in Kent and Ottawa counties

Housing Next
Posted at 5:05 PM, Mar 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-03 17:05:53-05

HOLLAND, Mich. — Housing Next has announced a new collaboration that will aim to bring more affordable housing opportunities to Kent and Ottawa counties.

We’re told thousands of rental units and homes have already been approved for Ottawa County.

Housing Next says it has joined the Greater Grand Rapids Chamber Foundation to resolve the widening gap in both counties’ housing needs.

“The opportunity ahead of us to improve economic opportunity and shape healthier, more equitable communities is significant and urgent,” says Executive Director Ryan Kilpatrick. “We want to work with nonprofit, for-profit, and public sector partners to ensure that every family in West Michigan has good housing options in safe, stable, and affordable neighborhoods.”

The organization will engage in discussions that highlight obstacles and potential solutions to housing needs across both counties, according to Housing Next.

We’re also told that Housing Next plans to offer methods to bring housing choices at various price ranges that retain neighborhoods’ identities.

