Hot-air balloons to fill the sky in Hudsonville

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — This weekend is your chance to see West Michigan from a bird's-eye view in a hot air balloon.

Hudsonville Balloon Days is being held at Unity Christian High School. The event will include hot-air balloon rides, food vendors, craft vendors and live music.

“Basically what we're all about is free family fun. So it's an opportunity to get together with your family, friends, co-workers," said Derrick Jones, the event coordinator.

This marks the only hot-air balloon event in the Grand Rapids area throughout the entire year. While many of their events include competition between balloon pilots, this one allows for families to get in the hot-air balloon or see them take off from the ground.

Conditions have to be just right for the balloons to actually take off, including a little wind.

"There's a lot of physics, there's a lot of chemistry, weights, balances, measures, the wind, the weather... There's a lot," said Jones.

Spots are filling up quickly, but if you would like to take a ride, Jones encourages you to reach out through the group's Facebook page.

If you missed out on the fun on Friday, activities resume on Saturday at 4 p.m. through 10 p.m. Balloon flights are scheduled for both 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. depending on weather conditions.

