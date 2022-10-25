Hope College's Kruizenga Art Museum to celebrate Greek and Roman mythology November 8-December 17

HOLLAND, Mich. — Hope College’s Kruizenga Art Museum will soon be celebrating the characters and stories from Greek and Roman mythology. The exhibition “Mythic” will be on display from November 8-December 17.

The work in the exhibit ranges from the early 17th century to the late 20th century. It includes pieces created by Salador Dali, Rockwell Kent, and Romare Bearden.

“If you think about the stories that are told in classical mythology, it is easy to understand why artists have been inspired by them for so many centuries, and continue to be inspired by them today,” said Kruizenga Art Museum director Charles Mason. “There are love stories and tragedies, adventure quests and comedies. The characters include supernatural beings and horrifying monsters, and the plots are often set in interesting and exotic places. Before we had movies, television, and the internet, classical myths – and the art that inspired them – allowed people to escape into other worlds of fantasy and imagination.”

