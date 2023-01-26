Hope College hosting staged reading of 'The Mountaintop' on February 7

HOLLAND, Mich. — Hope College has announced that it will be hosting a staged reading of The Mountaintop, which will be presented by The Ebony Road Players. The reading will be held on Tuesday, February 7 at 7 p.m. in the DeWitt Center main theatre.

Admission to the event is free. The doors will open at 6:30 p.m. After the presentation, there will be an opportunity for an audience discussion.

AP FILE - In this Aug. 28, 1963 file photo, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., head of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, addresses marchers during his "I Have a Dream" speech at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. (AP Photo/File)

The Mountaintop follows Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. as he retires to the Lorraine Hotel on April 3, 1968, the night before his assassination. A mysterious stranger arrives and gives King surprising news. In the play, King must confront his destiny and his legacy to his people.

The play was written by Katori Hall. It premiered in London, England in 2009, and went on win the Laurence Olivier Award for Best New Play.

The Mountaintop has been performed on Broadway and throughout the United States. It has also been performed in France, the Netherlands, New Zealand, and South Africa.

The staged reading of The Mountaintop will be held on Tuesday, February 7 at Hope College.

