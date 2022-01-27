Watch
Holton man seriously injured after walking in front of semi on US-31

Posted at 3:32 PM, Jan 27, 2022
SPRING LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Holton man has been hospitalized with serious injuries after being struck by a semi on US-31 in Spring Lake Township Thursday afternoon.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the 54-year-old man veered off the road on southbound US-31 and hit a tree south of Taft Street. We’re told he was uninjured until he got out of the vehicle and wandered into oncoming traffic. It was then when he was hit by the semi, which deputies say was driven by a Zeeland man of 44 years.

Authorities tell us the man was taken to Mercy Hospital to be treated for serious injuries sustained in the incident, which is currently under investigation.

