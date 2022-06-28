Holland Women's March raises awareness of reproductive rights

HOLLAND, Mich. — After the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, a gathering of people came together in Holland to raise awareness of women's and reproductive rights.

The Holland Women's March for Reproductive Rights took place Monday evening, with marchers meeting on the Unity Bridge and walking to Centennial Park, where a main protest was held.

Caroline Barrett, one of the organizers for the march, said that she hoped the event would "open doors for meaningful dialogue and real change to occur."

Other participants expressed concern about access to healthcare.

"Another pregnancy could kill me," said one marcher. "And I'm here today because if I don't have access to abortions, I can't continue to raise my children, the children that I already have that are here. And I think it's important for me to have access to that so that I can continue being a mother to the children that I have here."

