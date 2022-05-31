Holland Wear Orange event planned in the wake of Uvalde shooting

HOLLAND, Mich. — The first ever Holland Wear Orange event is set to take place Sunday, June 5 after the most recent school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Holland mother of four Carolyn Buck partnered with Wear Orange, a national movement accompanying National Gun Violence Awareness Day, to put on the event.

The event is from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Centennial Park in Holland.

Participants are encouraged to wear an orange shirt to support educators, schools and victims of gun violence.

The event will have opportunities for community members to take action by writing letters to government representatives, making phone calls, sending love notes to Robb Elementary and learning about local organizations supporting Holland schools.

“I could feel hopelessness and defeat all around me after Uvalde. Everyone wanted to help and I refused to believe the answer was ‘nothing.’

“The event is an outpouring of community frustration and passion where we can unite and hopefully be heard by our elected officials,” said Buck.

All the money raised at this event will go toward Opportunity Thrive, a local nonprofit that supports the mental and emotional health of educators and school systems in Ottawa County.

Wear Orange Holland is taking donations through a GoFundMe.

For more information, contact Carolyn Buck at hello@carolynbuck.co or (619) 980-8371.

Wear Orange has more than 1,000 partners across the United States and aims to raise awareness about the amount of gun deaths and injuries that happen each day.

