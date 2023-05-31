Holland unveils lineup for free 2023 Summer Concert Series

HOLLAND, Mich. — Holland Parks & Recreation has unveiled the lineup for its 2023 Summer Concert Series.
We’re told all shows are free to attend thanks to the series’ sponsors: Barber Ford, Blain’s Farm & Fleet, and Haworth.
The public is invited to bring picnic blankets and enjoy dinner by the lake during each week’s performance at Kollen Park, which runs Fridays from 6:30–8:30 p.m.
Park officials released the following concert schedule:
June 16: Whiskey Bound
June 23: Jesse Ray & the Carolina Catfish
June 30: Cool Lemon Jazz
July 7: 6 Pak
July 14: Grupo Fierro
July 21: CORDERO
July 28: Toppermost Beatles Tribute
Aug. 4: Karizma Band
Aug. 11: Post Fontaine
Visit the department’s website for cancellation notices due to weather.