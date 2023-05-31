Holland unveils lineup for free 2023 Summer Concert Series

HOLLAND, Mich. — Holland Parks & Recreation has unveiled the lineup for its 2023 Summer Concert Series.

We’re told all shows are free to attend thanks to the series’ sponsors: Barber Ford, Blain’s Farm & Fleet, and Haworth.

The public is invited to bring picnic blankets and enjoy dinner by the lake during each week’s performance at Kollen Park, which runs Fridays from 6:30–8:30 p.m.

Park officials released the following concert schedule:

June 16: Whiskey Bound

June 23: Jesse Ray & the Carolina Catfish

June 30: Cool Lemon Jazz

July 7: 6 Pak

July 14: Grupo Fierro

July 21: CORDERO

July 28: Toppermost Beatles Tribute

Aug. 4: Karizma Band

Aug. 11: Post Fontaine

Visit the department’s website for cancellation notices due to weather.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube