Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLakeshoreOttawa

Actions

Holland unveils lineup for free 2023 Summer Concert Series

City of Holland
City of Holland
City of Holland
Posted at 11:33 AM, May 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-31 11:36:00-04

HOLLAND, Mich. — Holland Parks & Recreation has unveiled the lineup for its 2023 Summer Concert Series.

We’re told all shows are free to attend thanks to the series’ sponsors: Barber Ford, Blain’s Farm & Fleet, and Haworth.

The public is invited to bring picnic blankets and enjoy dinner by the lake during each week’s performance at Kollen Park, which runs Fridays from 6:30–8:30 p.m.

Park officials released the following concert schedule:

June 16: Whiskey Bound
June 23: Jesse Ray & the Carolina Catfish
June 30: Cool Lemon Jazz
July 7: 6 Pak
July 14: Grupo Fierro
July 21: CORDERO
July 28: Toppermost Beatles Tribute
Aug. 4: Karizma Band
Aug. 11: Post Fontaine

Visit the department’s website for cancellation notices due to weather.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A_Path_Forward_960x720.png

A Path Forward