Holland Twp. stabbing suspect charged with 2 counts of assault

Posted at 5:07 PM, May 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-23 17:07:56-04

HOLLAND, Mich. — The suspect in a Holland Township stabbing incident has been arraigned.

The alleged stabbing happened near Woodside Drive and Franklin Avenue on the morning of Sunday, May 22, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

A 41-year-old victim was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Ramiro Diaz-Jimenez was charged in Holland Monday afternoon with one count of felonious assault and one count of assault with intent to deal great bodily harm, deputies say.

We’re told a $100,000 cash or surety bond was set.

The stabbing is still being investigated.

