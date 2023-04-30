Watch Now
Holland Township house hit by gunfire Sunday morning

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating Sunday's house struck by gunfire in Holland Township.
Posted at 12:04 PM, Apr 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-30 12:10:44-04

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a house that was struck by gunfire early Sunday morning.

At 4:30 a.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Lakewood Boulevard and Douglas Avenue in Holland Township. Upon arriving at the scene, they discovered several spent shell casings in the roadway and found that a house had been hit by the gunfire.

There were no injuries and no suspect was located.

Deputies collected evidence and the incident remains under investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau. Anybody with any information about this incident is being asked to contact Silent Observer by calling 1-877-88SILENT or at www.miottawa.org on the Web.

