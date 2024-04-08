Holland teen arrested, charged for allegedly robbing 14-year-old at gunpoint

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A teen is in custody for allegedly robbing a 14-year-old at gunpoint in Holland Township last week.

The incident happened Friday at Leisure Estates Mobile Home Community, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO).

We’re told the victim had just wrapped filming for a TikTok video when the suspect pointed a gun at her and made off with an undisclosed amount of money.

The victim was unharmed.

Deputies say a 17-year-old Holland boy was arrested later in the day and taken to the county’s Juvenile Detention Center.

The teen was charged Monday with armed robbery, authorities explain.

