Teen robbed at gunpoint, suspect still at large

Posted at 9:06 AM, Apr 05, 2024
HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Ottawa County Deputies are looking for a man accused of robbing a 14-year-old girl early Friday morning.

According to their report, she was shooting a Tik Tok video just after midnight at the Leisure Estates Mobile Home Community when the man held her at gunpoint.

She wasn’t hurt, but wasn’t sure how much money the suspect took.

A K9 unit tried to track him, but was unsuccessful.

The suspect is said to be a light-skinned, thin man with dreadlocks and a red neck tattoo. He was wearing a black jacket, black jeans, and a black face mask at the time.

If you know anything, please call the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 1-800-249-0911 or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT (745368).

