Holland stabbing suspect charged with assault, larceny

Posted at 5:25 PM, May 26, 2022
HOLLAND, Mich. — The suspect in a Holland stabbing incident has been charged.

The stabbing left a man critically injured Tuesday on Westwood Drive, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told Oscar Corona Lopez was charged Thursday on charges relating to assault with intent to murder and assault with a dangerous weapon, in addition to a theft charge.

Deputies say Lopez was placed on a $1 million cash or surety bond.

The stabbing victim is still listed in critical condition, authorities say.

