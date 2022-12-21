Holland shelter commits to keeping doors open during winter storm

HOLLAND, Mich — As West Michigan faces double-digit snowfall and blizzard-like elements this weekend, one Holland shelter is dedicated to staying open.

Gateway Mission say it's ready for the winter storm— and for the increase in services that will be necessary.

"This type of storm can be extremely dangerous for those who are living on the streets or in the woods," said Scott Klingberg. He added that winter weather conditions, especially when severe can be a "life or death situation."

Klingberg says Gateway Mission is poised to offer food, shelter, and other essentials, such as dry clothes and heavy blankets.

He says the mission is prepared to care for an average of 150 people each night during the winter.

However, the mission still welcomes support from the community.

Executive Director Jay Riemersma says that help is urgent, saying that donations of new or gently-used coats, boats, and other clothes can make a tremendous impact. These gifts can be dropped off at 661 East 24th Street, Monday-Friday, from 9 am to 8 pm.

Monetary gifts are also appreciated and will help to cover utility bills, the mission says, as the weather conditions push up the cost of utilities.

Reimersma also advises people about how to help those in need.

"Direct people to the safety of shelters like Gateway Mission," Reimersma explains. "It's dangerous to take blankets, food, and other items to those living outside. Though well-intended, this encourages individuals to brave the storm and can result in frostbite and even death."

Gateway Mission is open 24 hours, 365 days a year and promises not to turn anyone away.

