Holland resident seriously injured in crash involving semi

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 29-year-old from Holland is in serious condition after a Tuesday evening crash involving a semi-truck.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says it responded about 5:35 p.m. to the crash at the intersection of northbound US-31 and Felch Street.

Deputies’ investigation showed that a 2014 Freightliner driven by a 65-year-old Kentwood resident was northbound on US-31 and ran a red light at Felch Street.

The semi hit an eastbound Cadillac, which the 29-year-old was driving.

AMR Ambulance took the driver to Holland Hospital with serious injuries.

The sheriff’s office continues to investigate.