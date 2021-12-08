Watch
Holland resident seriously injured in crash involving semi

Ottawa County Sheriff's Office
The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating Sunday morning's deadly crash in Grand Haven Township.
Posted at 12:40 PM, Dec 08, 2021
HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 29-year-old from Holland is in serious condition after a Tuesday evening crash involving a semi-truck.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says it responded about 5:35 p.m. to the crash at the intersection of northbound US-31 and Felch Street.

Deputies’ investigation showed that a 2014 Freightliner driven by a 65-year-old Kentwood resident was northbound on US-31 and ran a red light at Felch Street.

The semi hit an eastbound Cadillac, which the 29-year-old was driving.

AMR Ambulance took the driver to Holland Hospital with serious injuries.

The sheriff’s office continues to investigate.

