Holland Public Schools to reward longtime teachers with homeownership assistance

HOLLAND, Mich. — Holland Public Schools (HPS) is supporting its teachers with a new program that paves the way to home ownership.

Teachers Live Here rewards district teachers who remain within the school system for five more years with down payments totaling up to $25,000 on home mortgages, according to HPS.

“Teachers play a key role for the future of our society and provide some of the most impactful and important relationships some of our kids have during their childhood. And it is time our community values and celebrates our educators," says Superintendent Nick Cassidy. "The community member who wishes to remain anonymous is pledging down payment assistance for up to 10 Holland Public Schools teachers a year at $25,000 apiece.”

The program was announced during a news conference Tuesday morning.

Watch the full news conference here:

Holland Public Schools announces Teachers Live Here program

“We all know the Holland area is among the best places in the country to live, and our teachers love living and working here. But finding affordable housing in the district can be a challenge,” says Cassidy. “This program will provide opportunities for them to purchase homes in the community where they teach and put down roots. It will help great educators make the decision to start their careers here.”

We’re told as many as 10 teachers will be granted down payment assistance every year.

The school district says homes must exist within 15 miles of its operating boundaries, adding first-time homebuyers will be given priority.

Visit HPS’s website for more on eligibility requirements.

