Holland Public Schools makes difficult decision to end varsity football season early

HOLLAND, Mich. — Dutch varsity football is ending its regular season on Sept. 16.

Holland Public Schools will play two more varsity football games before ending the season early, which the athletic director says comes as a difficult decision. The team will play against Mona Shores this Friday, and have their last home game against Zeeland West on Friday, Sept. 16.

In a Tuesday night meeting, Holland High Athletic Director Blake Muller talked with athletes and parents about the tough choice.

The junior varsity team will play out the rest of the 2022 season as normal.

The head football coach says this decision will allow coaching staff to focus their efforts on the future of the program and invest in training the younger players.

Multiple seniors won't be able to play JV for the rest of the season: Mateo Clawson, Nolan Currier, Paul Klomparens, Mario Lee, Donal Morin and Santiago Solano.

The seniors will still be able to practice with the team and are invited to assist sideline coaches during upcoming JV games.

The seniors are going to be honored for their commitment to the Dutch Football program, the school says.

The school says Holland High School Administrators are currently working on adjusting plans for Homecoming Week.

