Holland Public Safety investigating suspicious death of 17-year-old boy

HOLLAND, Mich. — Holland Police are investigating the suspicious death of a 17-year-old boy.

Officers responded to a home on East 17th Street between College and Columbia just before 2 a.m. Sunday.

Authorities say the initial call indicated the teen died by suicide. Investigators indicate the death is suspicious due to the number of people in the home at the time it happened.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Holland Department of Public Safety at (616) 355-1150 or by email at policetips@cityofholland.com.

If you'd like to remain anonymous, you can contact Silent Observer by calling 1-877-887-4536 or by texting OCMTIP and your message to 274637.

You can also submit a tip using the online form on their website.