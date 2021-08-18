Holland police arrest man for unlawful imprisonment, threatening woman with knife

HOLLAND, Mich. — Holland police have arrested a 57-year-old man in connection to an unlawful imprisonment incident.

Officers from the Holland Department of Public Safety responded about 3:50 p.m. Tuesday to a home on 17th Street near College Avenue on a report of an individual who had been stabbed, according to a news release Wednesday.

Arriving officers found the victim, a 52-year-old Holland woman, with a cut on her right arm.

The woman told police she had gone to the home on 17th Street – where her son lives – to care for his dog since her son was at work for the evening.

After tending to the dog, the woman was confronted by her son’s housemate, who she says grabbed her and threatened her with a knife.

The woman initially struggled with the man, receiving the cut on her arm.

After that initial struggle ended, the housemate tied her up inside the house and told her he needed money, she told police.

Eventually, the victim was able to free herself and escape out of the home to a neighbor’s house and call 911.

Officers checked the area and found a person matching the housemate’s description a few blocks west of the residence.

The man was taken into custody and police found a credit card belonging to the victim in his possession.

Charges are being sought through the Ottawa County Prosecutor’s Office.

His name is being withheld pending arraignment.

The victim was transported to Holland Hospital, where she was treated for her injury and released.